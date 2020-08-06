Wawa opens new 24/7 location in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Wawa has opened its latest shop in Washington, D.C. The new location opened Thursday morning in Thomas Circle.

Wawa says the store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

