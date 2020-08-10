WATCH: DC Mayor Bowser holding news conference Monday morning

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday. This comes after a mass shooting in Southeast DC killed a teenager and injured at least 20 other people, including an off-duty officer with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police Chief Peter Newsham says at least three people started shooting during an argument at a party with hundreds of people just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. 17-year-old Christopher Brown was shot and killed. As of Sunday evening, the police officer who was shot while she was off duty is in critical condition. The rest of the injuries are non-life threatening, according to MPD.

3300 Block of Dubois Place, Southeast DC. Sunday August 9, 2020

Both Mayor Bowser and Chief Newsham have said this party was too dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gatherings of more than 50 people are still illegal in the District.

Anyone with information about the mass shooting is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. You can also text your tips to 50411.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with LocalDVM.com for the latest.

