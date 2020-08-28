Watch: 2020 March on Washington

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The 2020 March on Washington has brought thousands of people to the National Mall Friday.

Reverend Al Sharpton, National Action Network, Martin Luther King III, Attorney Benjamin Crump, families of police brutality victims, along with several local leaders are expected to speak Friday about criminal justice reform.

People in attendance will gather at the Lincoln Memorial before marching as a group, protesting police brutality across the United States.

The Commitment March is standing in solidarity with those who have lost loved ones at the hands of police, pushing for federal legislation against misconduct. The “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March is happening on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Junior’s March on Washington when he gave the historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

People attend the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech in Washington, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network, speaks at the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network, speaks at the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Ask left is Rep. Al Green, D-Texas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via AP)

Founders of Freedom March NYC attend the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

People attend the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

People attend the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech in Washington, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Martin Luther King, III speaks at the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech in Washington, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A man stands in the Reflecting Pool as people attend the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Martin Luther King III, eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., introduces his daughter Yolanda Renee King to speak during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

The Rev. Al Sharpton arrives to speak at the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

People attend the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

People attend the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, speaks at the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. At left is Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, and at right is Rev. Al Sharpton. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks at the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Terri Biley, of Los Angeles, stands at The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

People attend the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had previously asked those planning to attend from outside the District to follow the travel advisory previously set to slow the spread of COVID-19. If you’re coming from high-risk states, you are expected to self-quarantine for two-weeks when arriving in the District. Face mask are required at all times when in public in Washington, D.C. except during rigorous exercise and when eating and drinking.

The event at the Lincoln Memorial will be streamed live starting at 11 a.m.

