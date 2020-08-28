Watch: 2020 March on Washington

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The 2020 March on Washington has brought thousands of people to the National Mall Friday.
Reverend Al Sharpton, National Action Network, Martin Luther King III, Attorney Benjamin Crump, families of police brutality victims, along with several local leaders are expected to speak Friday about criminal justice reform.
People in attendance will gather at the Lincoln Memorial before marching as a group, protesting police brutality across the United States.
The Commitment March is standing in solidarity with those who have lost loved ones at the hands of police, pushing for federal legislation against misconduct. The “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March is happening on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Junior’s March on Washington when he gave the historic “I Have a Dream” speech.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had previously asked those planning to attend from outside the District to follow the travel advisory previously set to slow the spread of COVID-19. If you’re coming from high-risk states, you are expected to self-quarantine for two-weeks when arriving in the District. Face mask are required at all times when in public in Washington, D.C. except during rigorous exercise and when eating and drinking.
The event at the Lincoln Memorial will be streamed live starting at 11 a.m.
