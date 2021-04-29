Washington National Cathedral to unveil sculpture of Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington National Cathedral is working on a sculpture of author, Nobel Peace Prize winner, and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, who died in 2016.

His sculpture is part of the Cathedral’s Human Rights Porch, also home to busts of Rosa Parks and Mother Teresa. Wiesel wrote 57 books, including “Night,” which is based on his imprisonment in the Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps.

The artist, Chas Fagan, worked off photos and videos provided by Wiesel’s family to create a clay image, which was later made in plaster. “It’s sort of mounted on the wall next to the unfinished stern in the Cathedral and it’s all carved by hand in place,” said Chief Communications Officer Kevin Eckstrom.

You can visit the sculpture next month as the Cathedral slowly reopens to the public. The Holocaust Museum and the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity will partner with the Cathedral for a series of events and programs later in the year.

Eckstrom says Reverend Randy Hollerith, the chief priest of the Cathedral, selects who’s represented in the Human Rights Porch. “It’s reviewed by some committees who are in charge of the architecture and if it’s approved, which it almost always is, then we contract a sculptor.”