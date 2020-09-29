Washington National Cathedral celebrates 113 years

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – 113 years have passed since the first foundation stone was laid for the Washington National Cathedral. In that time, the building has become an iconic landmark in the District of Columbia.

Joe Alonso, the Head Stone Mason for the cathedral, said it is much more than a church. He explained, “We’re a secular country and all that, but this church welcomes all faiths, religions, you don’t even have to have a religion. It just brings people together to mourn, or worship, or whatever they see fit. Whatever they believe.”

The cathedral has hosted multiple Presidents and notable politicians and icons such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cathedral and it’s grounds held concerts, a school, and seasonal events for the community, in addition to their weekly church services.

In 2011, the building was damaged during an earthquake. Nine years later, construction crews are still working to fix the estimated $34 million in destruction. Alonso said, “We’ve raised about and spent about 15 million. We’re about halfway, maybe a little less than halfway there. Fortunately, people have been giving little by little.”

The cathedral is currently closed due to COVID-19, however online services are hosted each Sunday.