WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Washington Monument will reopen to the public on Thursday, October 1, at 9 a.m. This comes after six months of being closed due to COVID-19.

The District of Columbia icon will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visitors must reserve a ticket online in order to go inside. You will not be able to get a ticket in person. Ticket reservations will be available starting Wednesday, September 30.

There is a non-refundable $1.50 fee per ticket, and each ticket is good for groups of four or less. Tickets can be reserved one day in advance starting at 10 a.m.

The new ticket system will ensure social distancing and reduced number of people visiting at once. Additionally, there is a new safety plan being implemented that will help keep visitors safe. This includes timed ticketing, limited entries, social distancing and enhanced cleaning and safety measures. More safety measures are listed in detail below from the National Park Service:

Significantly reduced elevator capacity, limiting trips to 4-8 passengers to allow for physical distancing.

A policy that requires face coverings for all individuals while inside the monument to account for physical distance limitations.

Touchless check-in.

Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the monument.

Time limit at 500’ observation level of 10 minutes per group, and

A closure each day from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting using antiviral disinfectant cleaners recommended by the CDC and registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM