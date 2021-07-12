Washington Monument set to reopen on July 14

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — After a six-month closure due to the emergence of COVID-19, the Washington Monument is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 14 at 9 a.m.

The monument will be open to visitors Monday to Sunday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., although all visitors will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, while inside the Monument.

Visitors will need to reserve tickets ahead of time to the Monument, tickets will be made available daily at 10 a.m. No tickets will be available on-site. A non-refundable reservation fee of $1.00 will be required per ticket and each ticket will cover up to four individuals in a group traveling together.