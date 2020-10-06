Washington DC ranks in the top 10 on clean energy efforts

New York was ranked #1, for the first time

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. has ranked in the top 10 on its clean energy efforts to tackle climate change.

According to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), D.C. ranks 6th out of 100 other cities. The report gathers information on how cities are looking at making buildings and transportation more energy efficient and how they scale up the use of renewable energy like solar and wind power.

New York was ranked #1, for the first time.

The “scorecard” compares cities across five policy areas:

Local government operations

Community-wide initiatives

Building policies

Energy and water utilities

Transportation policies

“If cities want to achieve their goals, which can be quite ambitious these days – something like reducing greenhouse gas admissions by 80 percent by 2050 or by being completely carbon neutral by 2050, cities really need to focus on how is the energy used in their communities wither it is in building or transportation,” said Dave Ribeiro, director of local policy, American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

Other cities ranked include Baltimore, Maryland was ranked 32 followed by Richmond, Virginia at number 43.