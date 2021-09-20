Washington, D.C. to require vaccines in schools and child care centers with no test-out option

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Beginning in November, groups of those who work or live in D.C. must be vaccinated. Mayor Bowser said that for certain groups, there will no longer be a test out option.

Bowser said in a press conference on Monday that adults who are regularly in schools or child care centers must be vaccinated without a test out option. Student athletes 12 and over must also be vaccinated to participate in a sport.

Several upcoming sessions for youth are coming up at Brookland Middle, Sousa Middle and Johnson Middle. Anyone between 12 and 17 will receive free AirPods or a $51 gift card as well as be eligible for a scholarship, iPad or headphones.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories