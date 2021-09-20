Washington, D.C. to require vaccines in schools and child care centers with no test-out option

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Beginning in November, groups of those who work or live in D.C. must be vaccinated. Mayor Bowser said that for certain groups, there will no longer be a test out option.

Bowser said in a press conference on Monday that adults who are regularly in schools or child care centers must be vaccinated without a test out option. Student athletes 12 and over must also be vaccinated to participate in a sport.

Several upcoming sessions for youth are coming up at Brookland Middle, Sousa Middle and Johnson Middle. Anyone between 12 and 17 will receive free AirPods or a $51 gift card as well as be eligible for a scholarship, iPad or headphones.