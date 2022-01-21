Washington D.C. Auto Show kicks off opening weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington D.C. Auto Show, the regions largest indoor event, is back for the first time since 2020.

The event is one of the top auto shows in the United States. John O’Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association (WANADA), said, “The city is back open for business and we’d love to see you here.”

Hundreds of vehicles fill the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the auto show. People have a chance to look around, talk to experts about various types of vehicles, go on test drives around the city and even learn about advancements in alternative fuel.

O’Donnell said, “We’re showcasing all kind of types of (electric vehicles.) Buses, personal mobility devices, of course cars and even the exotic vehicles are starting to get into alternative fuel.”

On the topic of exotic vehicles, O’Donnell announced there are 26 different types, including a Bugatti worth $4 million. That vehicle in particular will only be showcased through January 24.

For city officials, the auto show being back is about more than just the vehicles.

Greg O’Dell, President and Chief Executive Officer with Events D.C. said, “It really returns all the glory of all of the wonderful events we have across the city, and more importantly, drawing all of our residents and our visitors to the city.”

Exhibitors share the excited feelings of city officials.

Tammy Mullin, Exhibit Manager at the Subaru display, said, “We are all pretty excited about being here. Shows are starting to pick up and this is my first show back after being off for several months, so we are happy to be here for sure.”

While cars are the focus, there is also a pet adoption event being sponsored by Subaru.

Mullin explained, “We have four different local shelters coming throughout the show, so you can come check out the dogs and hopefully adopt one as well.”

The auto show will be at the convention center through the end of January.