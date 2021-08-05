Ward 4 Councilmember calls on the U.S. Attorney’s Office to wrap up the Karon Hylton-Brown death investigation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It has been over nine months since Karon Hylton-Brown died after crashing a moped into a car while being chased by Metropolitan Police Department officers, and the investigation into his death is still ongoing at the United States Attorney’s Office.

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George is calling on the U.S. Attorney to wrap up the investigation and provide the community with the justice they seek.

“Justice delayed is justice denied, and our community is done waiting,” she said.

The U.S. Attorney’s investigation will determine whether or not charges will come to the officers involved in Hylton-Brown’s death.

“The question is, why is this investigation taking so long when evidence is already there? The facts are right in front of us. There is a no-chase policy from M.P.D. There was M.P.D. officers chasing. I don’t know how cut and dry that could be,” Councilmember George said.

Councilmember George said she has personally reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office three times since swearing into office, and has only received a response telling her the investigation is ongoing. When WDVM reached out, there was a similar response sent.

“The investigation into Karon Hylton-Brown’s tragic death is ongoing, but as with any pending matter, it would be improper to comment any further at this time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to thoroughly investigating police-involved deaths,” a spokesperson with the office said.

The officers involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation at the U.S. Attorney’s Office continues.