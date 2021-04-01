Ward 2 Councilmember working to extend rent increase prohibition

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto is filing emergency housing legislation on Friday, April 2. The legislation would extend the rent increase prohibition that is currently set to end on June 20, 2021.

The emergency legislation, if passed, would ensure that rent would not be increased for tenants experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic for one year after the end of the Public Health Emergency. Currently, the law will allow rent to be increased one month after the emergency is lifted.

Councilmember Pinto said, “The public health emergency expires on May 20. People aren’t going to magically wake up on May 21 with a new job, or an increased paycheck. It’s really important we recognize that the effects of this pandemic are long-lasting and it’s going to take people a while to get back on their feet.”

The emergency legislation would allow rent to be increased on properties that are currently vacant.

The Council will vote on the legislation on Tuesday, April 6. In order for it to pass, nine councilmembers have to vote yes.