Want to win a new car? You might get the chance if you’re vaccinated!

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the winners of the Take The Shot, DC Giveaway Tuesday morning, July 6. Starting June 19, DC residents 18 years and older and who received their first or only shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the RISE Demonstration Center at St. Elizabeth’s, Anacostia High School, or Ron Brown High School are eligible for the giveaway.

All of these residents selected are potential winners, at the moment. Once the DC government can verify the potential winner’s eligibility requirements and proving verification of the second dose received, then the winners will be declared.

Each week, a winner will be drawn to receive:

A new car (one winner each week)

$10,000 for groceries, to cover approximately a year of free groceries (two winners each week)

A year of free Metro bus and train (multiple winners each week)

The giveaway ends July 31, unless otherwise said by the District. One entry is allowed per person. To find out more information about how to enter, please visit taketheshotdc.com .