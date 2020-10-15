Voter registration on par with past elections

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Board of Elections said there are currently 510,000 registered voters in the district, which is on par with past elections. As of now, election officials also report receiving 60,000 filled out ballots.

Although early voter registration is now closed in D.C., the district does offer in-person registration during Early Voting and on Election Day. Election officials said they put emphasis on the early registration deadline because of COVID-19 precautions.

If registering in-person at a polling location, a provisional ballot can be cast at that time, and will be counted once the registration is approved. Nick Jacobs, public information officer with the Board of Elections, said, “We work to process all of that to make sure that every voter who wants to cast their ballot and have their voice heard, we go to all extents possible to make sure that happens.”

Early voting will be from October 27 through November 2. Voters who choose to vote in person can vote at any polling location during Early Voting and on Election Day, but they must wear masks.

Voters should also expect long lines due to enhanced cleaning measures between voters. Election officials ask that voters be patient.

Anyone with questions or help can contact the Board of Elections at 202-727-2525.