Virtual Women Filmmakers Festival kicks off Women’s History Month

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — March is Women’s History Month, and to honor the occasion, the Smithsonian American Art Museum holds the Women Filmmakers Festival.

The museum’s curator of time-based media, Saisha Grayson, said she started the festival a few years ago as a way to celebrate the work women do behind the camera as artists and creators.

The festival is being held online this year, and as it comes off a heavy year that many struggled through, Grayson chose women who would help to showcase and discuss timely issues that people are currently facing. She explained, “The artist work that I focused on connect to issues we’re all dealing with. So, climate change, pandemic histories, public health crises, social activism in the way that states respond to that.”

Each week, there will be new videos and content released. Additionally, there will be a live Q&A with the artist of that week on Wednesday evenings. To learn more, click here. To sign up for the live Q&A, click here.