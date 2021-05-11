Virtual career fair opens doors for hundreds of veterans

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A free, virtual career fair featuring Washington, D.C. employers gave over 600 veterans the opportunity to get their foot in the door.

The career fair was hosted by MilitaryX on Tuesday, May 11, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There were over 25 employers at the event, including Marathon Petroleum, Comcast, Anthem, Dell Technologies, DuPont De Nemours and more. All of the employers at the event have active openings.

The event is a great resource for veterans as over 30,000 people in the District are unemployed.

MilitaryX is planning to host another virtual career fair in June that will be for minorities.