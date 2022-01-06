Virginia Senator honors local officers on first anniversary of insurrection

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Thursday on the Senate floor, Virginia Senator Mark Warner honored the local officers that protected the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th attack.

On the first anniversary of the insurrection, Senator Warner joined other members of the chamber who gave speeches detailing their experiences that day—recalling the heroic efforts of officers who risked their lives in defense of the capitol.

“I think most of us reflected a lot on the effort by our united states capitol police, the dc metropolitan police, the Virginia state police, the Maryland state police, that day. They quite literally held the line to protect our democracy,” said Senator Warner.

