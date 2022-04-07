WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Book bans are on the rise all over the country, and in Virginia, one parent is taking it to congress in hopes of making a difference.

Jessica Berg, a mother and teacher from Loudoun County, spoke on book bans at the House Oversight Committee hearing.

The hearing, “Free Speech Under Attack: Book Bans and Academic Censorship,” discussed banning books in schools and public libraries across the country.

Jessica Berg says the banning of books is having a negative impact on students.

“When these books that are being banned are reflections of their identity or race or experience, it’s sending them a message that you too need to be censored or silenced, and it is having an impact on them in very negative ways,” said Berg.

Local leaders also addressed the efforts to ban books.

“Books being targeted are not mandatory or part of the curriculum. They are books of choice, students can pull them off the shelves if they want to and check them out, or they can ignore them entirely,” said Rep. James Raskin, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.