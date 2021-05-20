Violent crime still on the rise, police asking for help identifying suspects

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Violent crime continues to rise in the District of Columbia. In the past week alone, there have been 25 cases of assault with a deadly weapon. On Wednesday, May 19, alone, there were four cases of assault with a deadly weapon, with suspects from three incidents still on the loose.

D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in the cases, all of whom are suspected of shooting someone and sending them to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The first case happened at 2:53 p.m. in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. According to a press release, officers were called after gunshots were heard. On the scene, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The second case was at 6:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. Officers were called to the scene for a shooting, and found another adult male who was a gunshot victim, and he was transported to a local hospital as well.

The third open case happened at 10:32 p.m. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast for calls of a shooting, and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Surveillance cameras at all sites got pictures of the suspects. Police are working to identify them. There is a reward up to $10,000 in each of these incidents for anyone who is able to provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.