Vigil held remembering Carmelo Duncan

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Thursday night, community members came to the intersection of Southeast and Central Avenue in D.C, to remember the life of Carmelo Duncan.

Duncan was only 15-months-old when he was tragically shot and killed while in a vehicle late Wednesday night.

Carmelo Duncan pictured.

Residents taped teddy bears and photos of Duncan to a light post in remembrance of the young child while many chanted his name, yelling “Carmelo” up and down the avenue where he was killed.

Police blocked off the streets and escorted the demonstrators as they screamed, “somebody knows something,” the main takeaway from the evening.

A demonstrator yelled into a megaphone, “Put your hands on the family of Carmelo Duncan, put your hands on the family of Carmelo Duncan and the friends of Carmelo Duncan that he was going to have at the age of 10-years-old. Put your hands on the family that won’t be able to see Carmelo Duncan reach 10-years-old.”

The demonstrators took a moment for a prayer where they asked for justice and answers before they departed for their walk.

This is an active investigation and this story will be updated as more information is made available.

From the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division has offered an additional $25,000 and the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $10,000 bringing the total reward amount to $60,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.