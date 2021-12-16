VIDEO: Suspects wanted in residential burglary

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two suspects are wanted after a robbery that took place in Northwest on Thursday, Nov. 25. Police said that the suspects broke into a home that was unoccupied and stole property before fleeing.

Image courtesy of MPD.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the burglary took place around 9:39 a.m. in the 800 block of New Hampshire Ave. A nearby surveillance camera captured the footage above.

Police are still working to locate the suspects.

Anyone with any information about this crime or who may be able to identify the suspects is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.