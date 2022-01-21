Vice President Kamala Harris and AAPI stakeholders host year in review program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — It was a year ago today that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

In honor of the historic day, the Vice President Harris and the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders held a special program highlighting the accomplishments under the Biden administration.

“I really look forward to working with all the leaders here in year two,” Vice President Harris explained. “We certainly have a lot more work to do and we will do it together and we will do it together in a way that is about fighting to the best of who we are as a country, understanding again that our diversity is our strength.”

Vice President Harris says she will continue her work within the Asian and Pacific Islander community as well as helping put an end to the pandemic.