WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s been nearly a week since the shooting spree that rocked a Van Ness neighborhood, causing evacuations, lockdowns, a shelter in place order, and a manhunt for the person responsible. Some neighbors in the Van Ness and Cleveland Park neighborhoods say this all part of a new normal.

Safe is a state of mind. That’s how Portia Lawson describes the walk from her apartment in Cleveland Park to the grocery store in Van Ness. It’s just a few blocks from the apartment building where Raymond Spencer shot hundreds of rounds, randomly, with a sniper-style setup out of his window injuring three, including a child, and grazing a fourth victim. Now going about her regular routine means adjusting to a new normal.

“It’s hard to at any point say like I feel totally safe. You know the thing that keeps coming to mind is what is normal?” Lawson explains. “We can’t go back to what happened prior to last Friday because it happened and it very much affected this whole entire area. So that just kind of changes perspective.”

One neighbor just moved back into the Cleveland Park area after 30 years and says it’s safer now than it was back then. Anu H. describes how under Mayor Marion Barry, there was much more crime in the District.

“Things were terrible back then. They were really bad. We had all these drive-by shootings and people killed in crossfire and things like that,” Anu explained. “This is billed as one of the safe neighborhoods. We always thought it was safe even in the times when 30 years ago when we lived here. We use the metro, we walk here, we live here and we do think it is safe.”

Some say Friday’s shootings are a reminder to be aware of your surroundings.

“With the situation like what happened last Friday, it doesn’t make me want to leave the area, it just makes me want to be a little bit more aware.”

The Edmond Burke School, which was caught in the crossfire from Friday’s shootings has been closed since the incident. According to their website on April 27th, the school stated that it would remain closed from April 26th to the 27th. One parent told WDVM that there is no set return date as the community continues to decompress and comprehend Friday’s incident.