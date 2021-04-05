Uyghurs commemorate anniversary of massacre: “The situation has gotten a whole lot worse”

Over the last decade, China has locked up millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in concentration camps.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The East Turkistan Government in Exile returned to the State Department Monday to commemorate the 31st anniversary of a riot in the Chinese territory of Xinjiang, in which 50 Uyghurs and six government policemen died.

Prime Minister Salih Hudayar says the Chinese government forced 250 ethnic Uyghur women in Baren Township to abort their babies under the country’s “family planning” policy. The villagers rioted and were massacred.

“The situation has gotten a whole lot worse,” Hudayar said Monday.

Over the last decade, China has locked up millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in concentration camps. In January, the U.S. deemed it a genocide. For decades, the people of Xinjiang (also known as East Turkistan) have fought for independence.

China has since switched strategies — it’s forcibly sterilizing its prisoners. Hudayar says China boasted a 0% Uyghur population growth in 2020. “Right now, our people don’t even have the means to resist in any form. They can’t even gather in one place with more than three people without special permission from the Chinese government.”

The East Government in Exile knows the State Department is listening. Every few protests, the prime minister will deliver a letter and he says they’ve gotten some responses. But that isn’t enough.

“Our people are dying every day,” Hudayar said.