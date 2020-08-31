USDA extends meal program to increase food access for kids this fall

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The USDA has given summer meal programs for children the ability to extend through the end of the year.

This unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on-the-ground – children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the USDA.

The funding for the program extension will continue to come from federal funds. The USDA says that funding is secured until at least December 31, 2020.

Many students haven’t been to a school building in months, a place many rely on for nutritious and regular meals from federal programs. With many parents without work, finding ways to afford to feed a family can be difficult during the pandemic.

“We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school foodservice professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation,” said Secretary Perdue. “This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually – so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments.”

