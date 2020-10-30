USDA allocates $871 million to rural communities nationwide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Trump Administration announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is allocating $871 million to rural communities across America, including many communities in Virginia. The funds are expected to benefit 3.5 million residents nationwide.

In a statement, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said, “Rural America needs safe, modern community infrastructure to help residents and businesses achieve greater prosperity and have access to essential services.”

Virginia Senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, worked with district representatives to allocate funds for updated equipment and vehicles to some of Virginia’s most rural areas. A large sum of the over $2 million in loans and grants will go toward replacing outdated police patrol vehicles and fire trucks.

To see the full list of communities that received funding, click here.