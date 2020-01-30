USCMA signed into law, considered victory for Trump administration

On Wednesday, President Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement into law.

The deal will replace the 1994 NAFTA agreement and is considered a big win for the White House.

“Today we are finally ending the NAFTA nightmare,” Trump said.

The President invited 400 guests to the White House lawn as he signed the USMCA into law.

He said that this is the “fairest” and most “balanced” trade agreement ever achieved.

The three countries originally approved the deal in 2018, but for more than a year, Democrats refused to approve it without improved labor and environmental standards.

“We are going to have $70 billion dollars in economic growth across the county,” Texas Republican Rep. Jodey Arrrington said.

The USMCA trade deal is expected to generate more trade between the three countries and Governor Greg Abbott says border states like Texas are preparing for more activity at the ports of entry.

“It will be gradual, it will work its way up, but the good news is the U.S. and Mexican businesses have been working collaboratively all along,” said Abbott.

Congressional Democrats didn’t attend the ceremony Wednesday. They say they weren’t invited but that the deal wouldn’t have happened without their work.