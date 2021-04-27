US Census data: DC population has tripled since 2010

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C.’s population has nearly tripled since 2010 — the seventh highest growth rate in the U.S. That’s according to US Census data released Monday. The US Census Bureau found DC’s population sits at 689,545, a 14.6% increase since the last census 10 years prior.

Mayor Muriel Bowser promoted the news as another reason D.C. deserves statehood. Last week, the House of Representatives passed the D.C. statehood bill, which heads to the Senate. “Today’s results confirm what we know, what the US House of Representatives knows, and what the White House knows — it is past time to make Washington, DC the 51st state,” Bowser said in a statement.

The DC Office of Planning will review the numbers. Director Andrew Trueblood said in a statement that, “residents of the District are more likely to be undercounted than other states.”