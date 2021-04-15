UPDATE: D.C. police looking for suspect following fire and homicide that left two dead, one injured

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect following a homicide that took place on Monday, April 12.

Police said that members of D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast around 7:33 p.m. for the report of a fire. Soon after, police were dispatched to the same location for reports of a shooting.

Police found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. She was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to be treated. Another woman was found dead inside the apartment, and a third who was found in the apartment died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

Police identified the two women who died as 48-year-old Wanda Wright and 32-year-old Ebony Wright, both of whom were from Southeast.

Police also identified the suspect as 32-year-old Keanan Christopher Turner of Forestville, Maryland. He is wanted for two counts of first degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill while armed.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip line at 50411.

The release did not give any additional information regarding the child.