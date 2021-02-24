UPDATE: After ACLU-DC lawsuit, MPD releases more stop-and-frisk data

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has released more of its stop-and-frisk data after the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. sued for the information. The police department is required by law to make it available.

The release includes stop data from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. This is the second report MPD has published since the NEAR Act was passed in 2019, encouraging more police transparency.

Between January and June, MPD recorded approximately 47,700 stops; a decrease from its average by 33 percent. MPD believes that’s because people were traveling less at the beginning of the pandemic last year. 78 percent of stops resulted in a ticket or arrest, 33 percent of the vehicles stopped and ticketed were registered in D.C. and 15 percent of drivers who were stopped were frisked.

Liman Fellow Megan Yan, who filed the suit on behalf of the ACLU-DC, says 75 percent of the people who were stopped were Black.

“We are collaborating with our analytics team for a fuller analysis of the data, which we look forward to, but it looks like… it’s more of the same. Huge racial disparities confirming a lot of the public’s distrust of the police department,” Yan said.

The police department says its data for July through December of 2020 will be available in March. Another report is expected in April.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined a request to be interviewed for this story.