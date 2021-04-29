United States sending emergency COVID aid to India

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As coronavirus cases are spiking in India, President Joe Biden has announced the United States will be sending resources and support in the coming days.

On April 29, the World Health Organization reported almost 18.4 million confirmed cases in India.

The United States will be delivering over $100 million worth of supplies to help the country combat the virus.

These resources include oxygen cylinders and generation units for hospitals. The US will send an initial delivery of 1,100 cylinders that can be repeatedly refilled at local supply centers, with more shipments in the future. The CDC has collaborated with the government of India to secure oxygen cylinders within the country and will deliver them to support hospital systems.

The shipment also includes 1,700 mobile oxygen concentrators to obtain oxygen from ambient air and multiple large-scale oxygen generation units which can support up to 20 patients each. A team of U.S. experts will travel to India to support these units and work directly with Indian medical personnel.

The US is sending one million rapid diagnostic tests and personal protective equipment, specifically 15 million N-95 masks. The first shipment will include 20,000 treatment courses of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug to treat hospitalized patients.

The United States has also re-directed its own order of Astra Zeneca manufacturing supplies to India to aid their vaccination efforts. This will allow for the creation of over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Defense Department spokesman John Kirby explained the United States is working to rapidly deploy the much-needed supplies and medical personnel to the country.

“We are also in close communication with the government of India to ensure that we are providing India’s front-line health care workers with any support we can offer within our authority,” Kirby stated. “We’ll also provide transportation and logistics assistance to deliver these needed supplies as quickly as possible.”

According to the Biden Administration, the flights with the supplies started to arrive in India on Thursday.