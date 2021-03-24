U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services investigates sexual assault in military

FILE – In this July 30, 2020, file photo, an banner with the image of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen and #IAmVanessaGuillen is displayed before the start of a news conference on the National Mall in Washington. The death of Guillen, who was slain by a fellow soldier at the Texas Army base where they both worked, has been classified as “in the line of duty,” according to a report by U.S. Army officials. The results were presented to the Guillén family on Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to Senator Kristen Gillibrand, chair of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services, U.S. service members are more likely to be sexually assaulted than shot in the line of duty. Sexual assaults have doubled, yet the rate of prosecution and conviction have halved.

Gillibrand shared this data on Wednesday at the committee’s hearing on sexual assault in the military. During her opening statement, the senator said service members are often assaulted by someone in their chain of command. Most victims are between the ages of 18 and 24 and two out of three of those who report are retaliated against or ostracized.

Senator Thom Tillis, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Personnel, noted that sexual assault is not isolated to the military, adding that the rates of reporting and prosecutions are higher in the military than on college campuses. In fact, Tillis said some colleges and universities look to the Department of Defense for guidance. Instead of focusing on how cases are prosecuted, Tillis favors passing legislation that prevents the assaults from happening in the first place.

Gillibrand said the conviction rate of sexual assaults in the military is falling. It currently sits at 7 percent. There were 264 convicted cases in 2019, but in 2014, there were 433 convicted cases.

The first panel of testifiers included Natalie Khawam, president and founder of the Whistleblower Law Firm. Khawam is representing the family of Specialist Vanessa Guillen, a servicemember whose remains were found at Fort Hood in 2020. The Associated Press reports more than two dozen Fort Hood soldiers died in 2020, including multiple homicides and suicides. Guillen’s death prompted an independent review, which found that military leaders were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault and harassment.

Prosecutors believe Guillen was sexually assaulted by another soldier, who later committed suicide.

Gillibrand has advocated for her Military Justice Improvement Act since it was introduced in 2013. The legislation aims to redirect sexual assault investigations from the victim’s chain of command to an independent body. It continues to stall in the Senate.

“Every general or commander that has come in front of this body for the past 10 years has told us, ‘We’ve got this ma’am, we’ve got this,'” said Gillibrand. “Well, the truth is, they don’t have it.”

Amy Braley Franck, the founder of Never Alone, was also on the first panel. She says she’s being retaliated against for reporting three sexual assaults to her chain of command. She says she was suspended after she emailed the evidence to her lieutenant general, the chief of staff of the U.S. Army, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Franck told the story of a private whose collarbone and arm were broken after she was raped. Another was serving in Afghanistan when her fellow service members put a cover over her head and dragged her out of her tent. She was gang-raped and tortured for 80 days, and Franck says the incident was never investigated. The woman later died by suicide. Franck says her offender is still serving in the National Guard.