U.S. Secretary of Education ends “Help is Here” tour at a D.C. Public School

Secretary Cardona with student on his Help is Here tour.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The United States Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, finished up his “Help is Here” tour at Amidon-Bowen Elementary School on Friday, April 30.

Through the month of April, Secretary Cardona visited eight schools across seven states as part of the tour. This was a way for the official to see first-hand how students are readjusting to in-person learning, and find out what challenges still need to be addressed.

As the former fourth-grade teacher walked through classrooms, he stopped and helped students with their work and learned more about how teachers were facilitating class. Cardona will take what he learned on his tour back to President Biden, where they will come up with plans for the future of America’s education system.

Here are more photos of @SecCardona working with the students at Amidon-Bowen Elementary School. pic.twitter.com/EugE9FIohX — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) April 30, 2021

During his final remarks in the gymnasium, Secretary Cardona said, “We will act with a sense of urgency to get more schools open this spring. We will address gaps that have been exacerbated over this past year. We will build an educational system back better than it was before, and provide innovative, creative learning opportunities that address all student’s needs, not just some.”

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee was also present for the tour around Amidon-Bowen Elementary.