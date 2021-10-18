U.S. Marshal’s Office inspects D.C. Jail, interviews J6 inmates

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The United States Marshal’s Office visited the District of Columbia Jail on Monday, October 18, for an inspection of the jail and to conduct interviews with J6 inmates.

The visit happened as a result of a District Court Judge ruling that the Warden and Director of the jail were in contempt of court for not providing court-ordered medical care for a J6 inmate who needs surgery on a broken wrist.

Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice said, “We did provide the information that was asked for by the judge in a timely manner prior to the hearing, and we will continue to do that and abide by what we get from the court.”

At this time, there are no sanctions or penalties being imposed by the judge. The ruling adds to claims by some activists that defendants are being mistreated while locked up.