U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum holds ceremony for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The day of commemoration marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, one of the most infamous camps of the Holocaust, where more than 1.1 million people died.

The day of remembrance is held to honor the memory of the six million Jews and millions of others who were persecuted and murdered by the Nazis. Ceremonies are held around the world and because of COVID-19, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum held theirs virtually.

During the virtual ceremony, both survivors and scholars spoke about the events. Diane Saltzman, survivor affairs director of the museum said, “It was no less meaningful for them. They want to make sure people understand what happened to them, why it was important and why it’s still important, and it doesn’t stop just because our doors are temporarily closed.”

To watch the half-hour ceremony, click here.