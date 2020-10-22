U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum announces reopen date

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will be reopening for visitors on Monday, October 26. The museum made the announcement on Wednesday, October 21, and shared via Twitter.

Our Museum will reopen on October 26. To enhance safety for our visitors, you will notice changes to how you visit the Museum, such as required face coverings, free timed-entry tickets with a $1 transaction fee per person, and other safety requirements and measures. — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) October 21, 2020

The museum is opening on a limited basis with new visitor requirements and safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A couple of main safety guidelines include reserving tickets before visiting the museum, wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing while visiting and having a temperature check before being allowed entry.

The museum’s website has a list of exhibits that are open and closed. Click here for more.