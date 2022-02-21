U.S. headlight standards will be updated for vehicles

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, In the United States, traffic fatalities have increased, but lawmakers believe adding safer headlights to vehicles can help reduce accidents.

AAA mid-Atlantic said last year, during the first nine months of 2021, traffic fatalities were up 12 percent. That is the highest increase they have seen since 2006.

According to Automotive Engineering research, halogen headlights found on most U.S. vehicles failed to light unlit roadways at speeds above 40 mph safely. As a result, these headlights do not give drivers enough time to see, react and brake to avoid a pedestrian or object in the roadway.

“In light of AAA research, which was presented to federal legislators, the US for the first time in decades, we’ll be updating and basically allowing us manufacturers to now convert to these adaptive beam lights,” said Ragina Ali, Spokesperson for AAA mid-Atlantic.

Adaptive Beam headlights shine light in different directions. It helps to brighten drivers’ paths without distracting oncoming drivers. Drivers can expect to see new cars with updated headlights within a few years.

“Driving at night carries the highest fatality rate for both drivers and pedestrians,” says Ragina Ali, spokesperson for AAA mid-Atlantic. “Given the sharp increase in fatalities on U.S. roadways – especially pedestrian fatalities – the updated headlight standards will literally be a lifesaving improvement.”