U.S. Air Force 11th Wing now has an all-female command team for the first time

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — History was made at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Tuesday, September 28, as the United States Air Force recognized a change of command, leading to the 11th Wing’s first-ever all-female command team.

Colonel Catherine M. Logan is taking over command from Colonel Michael J. Zuhlsdorf. Colonel Zuhlsdorf is moving on to work at the Pentagon with Space Force. He took over command of the 11th Wing in 2020, and led the transition of the Wing from Andrews Air Force Base to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB).

After relinquishing command, Colonel Zuhlsdorf said to Colonel Logan during a speech, “Your reputation proceeds you, and I know that you are the perfect leader to guide the men and women of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling to the next level.”

As Colonel Logan takes over as Goose, she joins two other women leading the team. She said, “I believe in what we do, and I believe it matters. I’m grateful to join in the flock, share in this amazing journey together and be called ‘Goose.”

Colonel Logan has consistently ranked number one among her peers, has commanded at multiple levels and held high staff positions. Major General Joel D. Jackson said, “Oh, you are so lucky to be getting Cat Logan.’ If I had a nickel for every time someone (said) this, I could certainly buy a cup of coffee.”

As the 11th Wing continues toward being fully operational at JBAB, it is expected to be completed under Colonel Logan’s command ahead of schedule.

“With our strategic location and unique mission sets, we are the heart of so many capabilities, and my ‘Logan Slogan’ is to do it with heart, honesty, effort, attitude, respect and teamwork,” Colonel Logan said.