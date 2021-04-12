Two women dead, one injured after shooting, fire in D.C.; child recovered from scene

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene of a fire on the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast, where they found three women who had been shot. Police said that they also found a three-month-old child on the scene.

Ashan Benedict, executive Assistant Chief with D.C. Police Department, said the D.C. Fire Department was contacted for a fire around 7:30 p.m. When they found a gunshot victim outside, they contacted police before putting out the fire.

Two dead and one woman fighting for her life at the hospital after a shooting.@dcfireems first to respond for a fire at an apartment and found the women along with a four month old baby — @DCPoliceDept believe the suspect set fire to the apartment while running from the scene. https://t.co/ZUIhfdeegz — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) April 13, 2021

Two of the women who were shot died, one is still alive. Police said they think this is a domestic incident and also believe that the suspect started the fire while leaving the apartment.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.