Two teens were arrested for multiple carjackings, a third suspect is wanted

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two teenagers for multiple carjackings that happened on Friday, August 20, and continues to search for a third suspect.

The teenagers arrested are 15 and 14 years old. The boys are both from Northwest, D.C., and are charged with armed carjacking. The 14-year-old is also being charged two more times, with another count of armed carjacking and one count of unarmed carjacking.

The incident charging both boys happened around 6:20 p.m. on the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The two teenagers walked up to a person who was getting on their moped and demanded their keys while holding a gun. The boys then ran away without taking the moped.

Another case, in which only the 14-year-old is charged with armed carjacking, happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of 4th Street Northeast. The carjacking victim was parking their moped when the suspects approached them. One suspect was holding a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim gave them the keys, but the suspects were unsuccessful in taking the vehicle.

The third case also happened around 6:20 p.m. This time, it was on the 700 block of K Street, Northeast. The 14-year-old boy went up to a person who was on a moped, demanded the person give it to them and they complied. A second suspect then rode away from the scene on the victim’s moped.

There is a third suspect that M.P.D. is searching for in all of the incidents. If you or anyone you know has any information, you’re encouraged to contact D.C. Police.