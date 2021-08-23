Two teens were arrested for multiple carjackings, a third suspect is wanted

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two teenagers for multiple carjackings that happened on Friday, August 20, and continues to search for a third suspect.

The teenagers arrested are 15 and 14 years old. The boys are both from Northwest, D.C., and are charged with armed carjacking. The 14-year-old is also being charged two more times, with another count of armed carjacking and one count of unarmed carjacking.

The incident charging both boys happened around 6:20 p.m. on the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The two teenagers walked up to a person who was getting on their moped and demanded their keys while holding a gun. The boys then ran away without taking the moped.

Another case, in which only the 14-year-old is charged with armed carjacking, happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of 4th Street Northeast. The carjacking victim was parking their moped when the suspects approached them. One suspect was holding a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim gave them the keys, but the suspects were unsuccessful in taking the vehicle.

The third case also happened around 6:20 p.m. This time, it was on the 700 block of K Street, Northeast. The 14-year-old boy went up to a person who was on a moped, demanded the person give it to them and they complied. A second suspect then rode away from the scene on the victim’s moped.

There is a third suspect that M.P.D. is searching for in all of the incidents. If you or anyone you know has any information, you’re encouraged to contact D.C. Police.

Unknown carjacking suspect (Courtesy: D.C. Police)

