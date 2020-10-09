Two Red Line Metro cars separated while moving, the cause is unknown

D.C. Fire assisting the Metro with an emergency on the red line. (Courtesy: D.C. Fire)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is investigating what caused two Red Line train cars to uncouple on Friday, October 9.

According to WMATA, the Red Line eight-car train was leaving Union Station around 12:21 p.m. when the second and third rail cars uncoupled. The train was heading toward NoMa-Gallaudet U.

D.C. Fire was dispatched to the scene around 12:35 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said in addition to the separation of the two cars, there was also a small fire with a railroad tie that Metro employees were able to easily put out.

Update Metro incident. @wmata decided to evacuate the train in place. #DCsBravest put safety devices on the tracks & are assisting & escorting passengers to Union Station. Medical resources in place to provide any medical assistance. Evaluating 2 patients. pic.twitter.com/2ORvWeKPCn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 9, 2020

There were 103 passengers on the train, and they were all evacuated and walked back to Union Station, where D.C. Emergency Medical Service Personnel were waiting to check everyone out.

D.C. Fire said there have been no injuries reported, and that the train did not derail. The fire department was off the scene by 2 p.m.

WMATA said the Red Line train service is temporarily suspended between Gallery Place and Rhode Island Avenue, but shuttle buses and Metrobuses are providing passengers an alternate route.