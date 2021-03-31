Two people dead, three others hurt in shooting in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two people were killed and three others shot in Southeast D.C. on March 31. The shooting happened in the 1300 Block of Savannah Street, SE, in the Congress Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. and officials found four of the shooting victims at the scene. The fifth victim walked into a local area hospital a short time later. Of those injured, two were women and three were men.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee and Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Metropolitan Police Department Officers and D.C. Fire and EMS at the scene. Chief Contee called the gun violence senseless multiple times, stressing that these crimes should not be happening.

Chief Contee said it is unknown what caused the shooting, but that there appeared to be two groups who had a dispute. He also said everyone known to be involved at this time is an adult.

There is no word on any suspects or suspect at this time.

As the investigation continues, the chief and Mayor Bowser urge anyone with information to contact M.P.D. There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case.