Two off-duty Virginia police officers arrested after participating in Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two off-duty Rocky Mount Police Department, Virginia police officers have been charged and arrested in connection with the riots at the Capitol on January 6, according to the DC Department of Justice.

Credit: DC Department of Justice.

Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson were charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

In addition, the men’s social media accounts detail posts displaying they took part in the riots. According to the Department, “On social media, Robertson is quoted as saying, “CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business … The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us.” He also stated that he was “proud” of the photo on an Instagram post that was shared to Facebook because he was “willing to put skin in the game.” On Facebook, Fracker posted a comment that read, “Lol to anyone who’s possibly concerned about the picture of me going around… Sorry I hate freedom? …Not like I did anything illegal…y’all do what you feel you need to.” The post has since been deleted.”

The FBI’s Washington Field Office and the US Capitol Police are investigating the cases.