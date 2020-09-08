Two new states added to DC “high risk” list

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Health has added Montana and Ohio to the list of states considered “high risk” for contracting COVID-19.

Alaska and Arizona were removed Tuesday morning. Anyone traveling to the District from the states on the list will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks when arriving. If you are traveling for essential purposes, you do not have to quarantine, but you are asked to self-monitor for symptoms that could be COVID-19. Contact your doctor if any symptoms develop.

Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the order from DC Health.

The following list is considered accurate until September 21, when DC Health issues an updated list with new data from each state.

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

You can find more information about the travel order by clicking here.

