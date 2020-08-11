Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two more District residents have died from COVID-19. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office says a 35-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man bring Washington, D.C.’s death total to 593.
89 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 12,896.
This data reflects Monday, August 10. Click here for COVID-19 resources in the District.
