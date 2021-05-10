Two-month-old missing, the mother named as sole person of interest

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Police Department is actively searching for two-month-old Kyon Jones.

Jones was reported missing on Friday, May 7, but was last seen on Wednesday, May 5.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that Jones’s mother is the only person of interest in the case. She said, “They are early in the investigation, and the mother is being questioned about the child’s whereabouts.”

The baby’s mother is not currently in police custody.

Police have described the boy as a Black male infant, with brown hair and brown eyes. No Amber alert has been issued; the Metropolitan Police Department said the criteria has not been met to issue one at this point in the investigation.