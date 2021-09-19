Two men killed in related shooting in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of two men that took place in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast D.C. Saturday evening.

Around 11:36 p.m. officers responded to the listed location for a report of a shooting. On arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and EMS responded and declared the man dead on the scene.

A second male victim was located at a local hospital also sustaining gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The two have been identified as Michael Pate, 31, and Djuan Proctor, 28, both of Northeast D.C.

MPD is offering a cash reward of up to $25,000 to individuals that provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murders.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.