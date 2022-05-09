Update (8:41 p.m.) — Two people were extricated from one vehicle and one from another by DC Fire and EMS. All three are adults: two males and one female. All of the injured were taken to local trauma hospitals. Two are critical, and one is serious, according to a tweet by DC Fire and EMS.





WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two people were critically injured and one was seriously injured in a major crash in the 2300 block of Southern Ave SE. according to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS.

Police called for an additional medic unit, ambulance, and two medical evacuation helicopters.

Three automobiles are involved.