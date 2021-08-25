Two individuals arrested following separate instances of arson in Washington, D.C. over the weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after instances of arson in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

Officials said that the first incident happened on Saturday at an occupied apartment building on Central Avenue SE. Investigators on the scene said that “a small fire had been intentionally ignited in a hallway,” Vito Maggiolo, public information officer with D.C. Fire and EMS said in an email.

Austorsha Strong was identified and arrested soon after the incident. She was charged with arson.

Firefighters responded to another intentionally set fire in a convenience store on Benning Road on Sunday morning. Cameron Blakely was arrested and charged with arson in this incident.