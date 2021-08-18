Two found shot and killed in separate incidents minutes apart from each other in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two fatal shootings took place just minutes from each other in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said in a press conference that police first responded to L Street NW around 1 p.m. where they found someone in a car who had been shot. The individual appeared to be unconscious and was later pronounced dead.

Contee said that another shooting took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, where they found another victim who had been shot in a car. This second individual was also pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating these incidents. Contee said that there is no current evidence pointing to these deaths being related.